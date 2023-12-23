Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,484.29

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,484.29 ($44.07) and traded as high as GBX 3,901.64 ($49.34). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,892 ($49.22), with a volume of 12,719 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($58.43) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Cranswick alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cranswick Stock Up 0.1 %

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,656.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,720.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,484.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,489.36%.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,879 ($49.06), for a total transaction of £103,414.14 ($130,788.09). 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.