Critical Contrast: Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) vs. Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bit Origin and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Qudian 300.04% 5.57% 5.29%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Bit Origin and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.25 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Qudian $83.73 million 5.94 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.49

Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qudian.

Summary

Qudian beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

(Get Free Report)

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.