Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

