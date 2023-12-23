Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.93

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.93 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 51.47 ($0.65). Currys shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.65), with a volume of 738,238 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 64 ($0.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.71) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Currys to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £578.56 million, a P/E ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

