Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $291.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

