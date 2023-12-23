Cwm LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $186.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

