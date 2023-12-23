Cwm LLC Buys 16,750 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 456.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

