Cwm LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

F opened at $12.36 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.