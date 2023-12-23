Cwm LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $454.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

