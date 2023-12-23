Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

