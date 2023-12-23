Cwm LLC Sells 124 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $570.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $582.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.