Cwm LLC Sells 6,839 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 74.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.