Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 97 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 76,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 33,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $601,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

