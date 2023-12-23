D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8,441.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.