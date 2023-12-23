Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

