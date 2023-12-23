Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,034.03

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,034.03 ($25.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,384 ($30.15). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,384 ($30.15), with a volume of 50,753 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.19) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.77) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.91).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Derwent London

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -478.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,089.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,034.03.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.