Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,034.03

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,034.03 ($25.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,384 ($30.15). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,384 ($30.15), with a volume of 50,753 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.19) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.77) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.91).
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
