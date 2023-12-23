Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.09 and its 200-day moving average is $341.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

