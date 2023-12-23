Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.20

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.20 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 390.20 ($4.93). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 384 ($4.86), with a volume of 136,910 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
In other news, insider Elias Diaz Sese sold 13,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £48,804.84 ($61,723.59). In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,605.67). Also, insider Elias Diaz Sese sold 13,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.58), for a total value of £48,804.84 ($61,723.59). Corporate insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
