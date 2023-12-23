DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $170,404.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,449.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,798 shares of company stock worth $1,939,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 237,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 441,278 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

