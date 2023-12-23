Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.71

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.71 and traded as high as $30.68. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 162,323 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 249,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,330,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

