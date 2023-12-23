Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $152.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

