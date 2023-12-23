Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

