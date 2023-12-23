Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.20. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 217,207 shares traded.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.