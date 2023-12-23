Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.20. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 217,207 shares traded.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

