Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.