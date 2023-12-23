Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,715 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.