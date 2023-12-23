Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

