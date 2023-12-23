Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $582,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

