Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after buying an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

