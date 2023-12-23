Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 723.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

HUM opened at $453.20 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

