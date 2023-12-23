Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $222.62 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $224.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.68.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.