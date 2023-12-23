Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 26 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 215.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $554.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.