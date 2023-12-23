Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 34,367 shares trading hands.

Eastern Platinum Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.26 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

