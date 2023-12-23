Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.30. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 199,437 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,174 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.