Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 22,301 shares trading hands.
Enertopia Stock Down 28.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Enertopia
Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.
