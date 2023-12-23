Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.41

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and traded as high as $55.53. Enova International shares last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 185,522 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

