Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares traded.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Company Profile

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

