Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.