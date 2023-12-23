Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $155.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company's stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.65.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

