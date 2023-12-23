F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE FG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,254.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter worth $270,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4,882.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4,576.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 77,302 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

See Also

