First Financial Corp IN Acquires 3,862 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

