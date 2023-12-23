First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.20

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $13.95. First of Long Island shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 117,798 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

