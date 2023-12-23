FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.86.

FirstService stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $166.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in FirstService by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstService by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

