Fluent Financial LLC Sells 252 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.