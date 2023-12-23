FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.70. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 42,000 shares traded.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.76. The company has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of C$5.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

