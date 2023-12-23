Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.87

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.87 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.25). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.25), with a volume of 268,775 shares trading hands.

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.79. The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £588.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,296.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

