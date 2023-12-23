Forian’s (FORA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Forian in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Forian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORA

Forian Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of FORA stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Forian has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in Forian during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Forian during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Forian by 21.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forian by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.