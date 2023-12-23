Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.45. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 102,546 shares trading hands.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.75 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 7.47.

About Freegold Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.