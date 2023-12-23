Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.72. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 24,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Friedman Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRD

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.11%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.