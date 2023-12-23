FY2026 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Decreased by Analyst

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.45. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $32.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $372.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.83. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

