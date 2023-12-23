Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,083 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

